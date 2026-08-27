+ Introducing *********

+ Comfortable and uncomfortable truths
I understand being mad, I understand not tolerating it, but I think there's an uncomfortable truth, representing the world being a messy place where few things are completely black and white.
+ Galaxy Z Fold8 Impressions
Samsung's new foldable is an early look at what Apple will be announcing next month.
+ About the Hank Green situation
Burn him at the stake! (apparently)
+ Previewing my big app updates of the summer
An early preview of the big app updates I have coming the rest of the summer.