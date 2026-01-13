It's already happened

antirez writing on his blog: Don't fall into the anti-AI hype

It is simply impossible not to see the reality of what is happening. Writing code is no longer needed for the most part. It is now a lot more interesting to understand what to do, and how to do it (and, about this second part, LLMs are great partners, too). It does not matter if AI companies will not be able to get their money back and the stock market will crash. All that is irrelevant, in the long run. It does not matter if this or the other CEO of some unicorn is telling you something that is off putting, or absurd. Programming changed forever, anyway.

It's been plain to see for almost a year now, but programming has fundamentally changed, and we're still in the early days of getting to grips with what this change means. And I'm not talking about some theoretical future version of LLMs that will finally be good enough, I'm saying that if we stopped all work on LLMs and all we had forever more was Claude 4.5, Gemini 3, and GPT 5.2, this radical change in programming work is still happening.

It's not coming, it's here.