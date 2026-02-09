Just say it, you love when musicians get political

My dear conservative friends, I know you love to talk about how much you hate when musicians and celebrities get political, but we can be honest and agree that actually you freaking love it, right?

How else do you explain your apparent, and sudden love of Kid Rock? A musician who hasn’t been relevant in over 20 years and who had family-values lyrics like:

Young ladies, young ladies, I like ’em underage, see some say that’s statutory (but I say that’s mandatory).

And who said this about the then 14-year old Olsen Twins (I actually saw this live, next to my conservative mom who called him “sick” when he said this):

Why is every guy in America waiting on these chicks to turn 18? I mean, you know what I'm saying? If there's grass on the field, play ball.

But of course, his entire prominence in conservative culture today has nothing to do with his music and everything to do with his political beliefs. He got a foothold a couple of years ago when he got irate at a beer company for congratulating a trans influencer, and since then, he's been spouting MAGA positions nonstop.

And don't try to get me on being hypocritical because I'm absolutely not. A musician's politics absolutely influence how much I enjoy their art. I happen to have one of the greatest examples of our generation; Ye was one of my favorite artists in the world until he went full MAGA and anti-Semite, and that made it really freaking hard to listen to his music anymore.

Quick side note on that. It's possible he's actually turned a corner, and I may be able to get back to him one day, but the jury is very much still out on that.

Similarly, I happen to like a lot of what I've heard from Bad Bunny, and his message of love and togetherness at the Super Bowl halftime show last night was inspiring and made me appreciate the music even more.

Just don't go around saying that you want to keep politics and art separate. And certainly not if you're gonna have freaking Kid Rock of all people be your conservative music icon.