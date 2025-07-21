Mario Kart 64 has been ported to PC and Linux (and Mac eventually)

The great minds behind the Ocarina of Time, Majora's Mask, and Star Fox 64 are back at it with a native port of Mario Kart 64. I love these projects, and really adore being able to play games from my youth on modern hardware and at insane resolutions and frame rates.

The original game on Nintendo 64 ran at 320x240 and 30fps, and you can totally run this game at that resolution and frame rate if you want, but you can also run it at arbitrary frame rates and resolutions. I have a 240Hz 4k monitor, and I am able to run the game at those with ease. If you wanted to get an idea what that's like, here's 20 minutes of me playing.

In time, there will surely be more tweaks and mods that enhance the game even more, so I'll be keeping my eyes out for that.