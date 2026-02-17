Mastodon
Birchtree
Designer and creator.
⌘K
Subscribe Sign in
Birchtree
micro-apps

Micro app 10: MastoThreads

Micro app 10: MastoThreads

For years, I have been posting long-running threads on social media for the movies that I watch each year. I start a thread on January 1st with my first movie, and I keep it going through the end of the year. The process for this is pretty manual. After I've written the review and created the image that I want, I have to open my Mastodon app, go to my profile, scroll backwards in time until I get to the last post in the thread, and then reply to that post. This usually isn't too bad, but if there's ever a gap where I don't watch a movie for a couple weeks or if I was particularly active on social media, it can get pretty time-consuming and tedious to find that last post.

The concept of this micro app is pretty simple. Basically, I authenticate with my Mastodon account and I give it a URL for the most recent post in a thread, and then I can easily add on to that thread when I open the app.

When I tap the new post button, I am presented with a very simple text area and media attachment UI which submits the post as a reply to the most recent in the thread. That makes the new post the latest in the thread, and the next post will reply to that. Because it was trivial to implement, I also added a history so I can scroll the list to see my recent posts in the thread as well.

I don't know if I'll end up using it, but I did create a UI that allows you to swipe left and right between your active threads. So if I wanted to have one thread for movies and one for games or anything else I wanted to do, I could have multiple threads going at once.

I also allow for renaming threads and updating the "anchor post" if things ever get out of sync.

Meanwhile, the settings page is extremely minimal. All I do is enter my instance URL and create an access token that I paste in here (no fancy OAuth). It's just for me, so this works fine.

Total development time to get here: about 45 minutes.

Public release when?

I don't currently have any plans to release this publicly, but let me know if you're interested. I wasn't going to make Yearly Run Goals public either, but I was overwhelmed with people requesting that app, so it made me dedicate some time to it (and it's been more successful than I ever expected, as well!).

More like this

Micro app 9: Railway Monitor

Micro app 9: Railway Monitor

This micro app is a really simple one. Basically, I am working on my next app, which will be a
Micro app 8: Capacities to Obsidian sorter

Micro app 8: Capacities to Obsidian sorter

This will be a short one because this app exposed an issue for me more than solved a problem long-term.
Micro app 7: Quick Tier List

Micro app 7: Quick Tier List

I'm excited to share another micro app with you today, and this time, I'm making it
Micro app 6: SRT Tester

Micro app 6: SRT Tester

This is probably the quickest I've gone from zero to functioning app in this series so far. Last
Micro app 5: MP3 Dreams

Micro app 5: MP3 Dreams

MP3 Dreams was a little experiment to see how much of a viable music player I could create in an
Micro app 4: App Store Images

Micro app 4: App Store Images

This is an exciting micro app because it's the first one I'm releasing to the public.