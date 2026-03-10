Micro app 12: Benchmark Studio

This micro app is pretty simple; it's just a nice, single-page website for uploading benchmark scores and getting nice-looking charts for them, like the one above.

The UI for adding tests and devices is simple, allowing you to create tests and add devices with categories, so that things like laptops and phones can be separated. You can also drag to reorder them or toggle their visibility.

There's a simple table for entering the scores for each device, and you can import or export the current page's values as JSON. All data is stored in your browser's localstorage and never leaves your device. Good for privacy, and good for my back end costs 😉

Benchmark Studio is available here, and you can see the full project on GitHub.