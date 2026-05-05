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Birchtree
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micro-apps

Micro app 16: Quick Reads Backstage

Micro app 16: Quick Reads Backstage

This is a quickie, but I made a simple app called Backstage that lets me view my Quick Reads analytics data from a native app on my phone. All of this lives in the web UI for me as well (something I should write about later), but just like the main app, it's all built on an API, so I was able to get a quick little one-page app up and running in an hour that shows me the high level details I want to know about how the service is doing. I've also set up a widget that lets me see my core metrics at a glance as I swipe between home screens as well.

  1. I love how easy it is to make bespoke tools like this today.
  2. Make as much as you can an API so that it's easy to build new things on top of it.

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Micro app 15: Railway Dashboard for iOS

Micro app 15: Railway Dashboard for iOS

I use Railway to host a few of my projects, and while they have a nice desktop interface in the
Micro app 14: Podcast Transcript Fixer

Micro app 14: Podcast Transcript Fixer

Today I'm sharing a pretty simple micro-app: a Claude skill that you can use in the desktop app
Micro app 13: The Comfort Zone Database

Micro app 13: The Comfort Zone Database

Something I find myself doing from time to time is wondering if I've mentioned a piece of tech
Micro app 12: Benchmark Studio

Micro app 12: Benchmark Studio

This micro app is pretty simple; it's just a nice, single-page website for uploading benchmark scores and getting
Micro app 11: JXR to JPG converter

Micro app 11: JXR to JPG converter

Resident Evil Requiem came out this past week, and I was very excited to start playing it. It genuinely might
Micro app 10: MastoThreads

Micro app 10: MastoThreads

For years, I have been posting long-running threads on social media for the movies that I watch each year. I