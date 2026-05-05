Micro app 16: Quick Reads Backstage
This is a quickie, but I made a simple app called Backstage that lets me view my Quick Reads analytics data from a native app on my phone. All of this lives in the web UI for me as well (something I should write about later), but just like the main app, it's all built on an API, so I was able to get a quick little one-page app up and running in an hour that shows me the high level details I want to know about how the service is doing. I've also set up a widget that lets me see my core metrics at a glance as I swipe between home screens as well.
- I love how easy it is to make bespoke tools like this today.
- Make as much as you can an API so that it's easy to build new things on top of it.