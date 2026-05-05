Micro app 16: Quick Reads Backstage

This is a quickie, but I made a simple app called Backstage that lets me view my Quick Reads analytics data from a native app on my phone. All of this lives in the web UI for me as well (something I should write about later), but just like the main app, it's all built on an API, so I was able to get a quick little one-page app up and running in an hour that shows me the high level details I want to know about how the service is doing. I've also set up a widget that lets me see my core metrics at a glance as I swipe between home screens as well.

I love how easy it is to make bespoke tools like this today. Make as much as you can an API so that it's easy to build new things on top of it.