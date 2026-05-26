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Birchtree
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micro-apps

Micro app 17: Next Up

Micro app 17: Next Up

This micro app is properly micro. It's literally just a Mac app that runs in the background that waits for you to hit a keyboard shortcut (Command + Option + Control + N) to see what my next meeting is.

This app solves a problem that basically every other calendar app tries to do in some way as well. The typical way I've seen is to display a countdown and a meeting title in the menu bar, which is okay when you want it, but I find it clutters the experience and can potentially be a distraction as you see the numbers count down through the day. Next Up aims to be a quick way to get what I want to know when I wonder, "wait, what was my next meeting?" and then get out of my way once I know what it is.

This one was a bit of a fun experiment, but it's way too much hassle to finish building this out in any meaningful way. And honestly, it really is a feature that a calendar app should implement, not something I necessarily want to have a dedicated app to do. Fun experiment either way, though.

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