Micro app 18: Claude Code Obsidian sync

Here's a weird one…I had a situation where I wanted to be reminded what happened in a Claude Code session a few days ago. You can revive old conversations in the Claude Code CLI, but it's annoying. You can go into your ~/.claude/projects directory and find them there, but that's a pain too. What if they were all just in your Obsidian vault automatically?

Well, the new plugin, Claude Code Sync, does exactly that.

There's not much to it, either. You just install it, and it immediately starts working.

The sync is pretty simple, as it checks for new chat info every X minutes, and pulls in whatever's changed since last sync. If you delete a chat from your ~/.claude/projects history, it stays in Obsidian.

The notes themselves are sorted into sub-folders for each project, they have some front matter, and then there's the full text of the chat.

I don't think this is something most people need, even people using Claude Code, but I do think there are times where it is convenient to have a history of how decisions were made and what was done in your code. As such, it's really nice to have a searchable, easy-to-access history of all those interactions.

Once again, you can install this plugin for free in Obsidian.