Mastodon
Birchtree
Designer and creator.
⌘K
Subscribe Sign in
Birchtree
micro-apps

Micro app 20: The Quick Subtitles CLI

Micro app 20: The Quick Subtitles CLI

Quick Subtitles is a great app for transcribing files on your Mac (and iPhone and iPad), and I use it at least 3x per week for my various projects. It works great, but it's a little limited from an automation perspective.

That's where the brand new Quick Subtitles CLI comes in, and you can install it with brew install mattbirchler/tap/quicksubs

Once it's installed, you can easily get .txt/.srt/.vtt transcripts wherever you want them, and even perform the AI cleanup.

quicksubs episode.mp3              # transcript next to input as .txt
quicksubs episode.mp3 -f srt       # subtitle files instead
quicksubs video.mp4 -o ~/Subs/     # write into a directory
quicksubs episode.mp3 --clean-up   # fixes transcription errors
quicksubs episode.mp3 --json -q    # silent run, JSON result on stdout

If you're looking to automate your podcasting or YouTubing workflows for subtitles, this is going to be awesome for you.

This CLI is 100% free and does not require the Quick Subtitles app to be installed on your Mac. If you do have the app installed, it will pull your settings for things like AI clean up and contextual terms.

If you're thinking, "hey, it would be cool to have a CLI for Chapterize so that you could automate moving into adding metadata to these files," then you've got a pretty good idea what micro app 21 in this series will be…

More like this

Micro app 19: That Guy

Micro app 19: That Guy

I was at the theater this week seeing Minions and Monsters, and I had this feeling over and over, which
Micro app 18: Claude Code Obsidian sync

Micro app 18: Claude Code Obsidian sync

Here's a weird one…I had a situation where I wanted to be reminded what happened in a
Micro app 17: Next Up

Micro app 17: Next Up

This micro app is properly micro. It's literally just a Mac app that runs in the background that
Micro app 17: The Cooldown

Micro app 17: The Cooldown

One of the cool things about the agentic coding era is how quick it is to iterate on an idea
Micro app 16: Quick Reads Backstage

Micro app 16: Quick Reads Backstage

This is a quickie, but I made a simple app called Backstage that lets me view my Quick Reads analytics
Micro app 15: Railway Dashboard for iOS

Micro app 15: Railway Dashboard for iOS

I use Railway to host a few of my projects, and while they have a nice desktop interface in the