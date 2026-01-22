Micro app 6: SRT Tester

This is probably the quickest I've gone from zero to functioning app in this series so far. Last night I got a bug report telling me that the timing was slightly weird in the latest Quick Subtitles update. I lamented the fact that it was pretty annoying to test the timing in any sort of intuitive way, so I decided to solve my own problem.

SRT Tester is an exceptionally simple app that simply lets me drag in a video or audio file and then drag in my subtitles file, and then it will play them together, and I can validate that the timing works out how I would expect it to behave. I know this can be done with some video players on the Mac, but I've tried to do this and it's just more steps than I wish it was. This lets me do it much quicker, and is optimized around reviewing subtitles, not watching the video ,which is what I need.

If you're interested, I have decided to release this on GitHub, so you can download and build it yourself if you too would would find it useful. There's also a compiled version of the app in the project, so you can just download it and run it on your Mac if you don't want to get Xcode involved.