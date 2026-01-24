Micro app 7: Quick Tier List

I'm excited to share another micro app with you today, and this time, I'm making it available for anyone who wants to use it. This one is called Quick Tier List, and it's a very simple website for creating tier lists. I think it looks really nice, it's lightweight, and it just feels good to use. I'm particularly proud of some of the micro-interactions I've implemented to make it feel better than the average tier list website.

If you listen to or watch Cozy Zone, our Comfort Zone companion show, you might recognize this (you should definitely subscribe, it's a lot of fun!), as we've actually used Quick Tier List for several of the tier lists we've done recently, including one about iPads that's coming out on Monday.

A few other things deserve call outs.

I intentionally added a streamer mode, which kicks the UI off to the left of the page so your floating head can be in the bottom right.

There are several themes in addition to the default one, which I think look great. I'm particularly fond of the Pastel and Comfort Zone themes, the latter of which is based on our podcast artwork, of course.

This one is also open-sourced, and the project is literally just an HTML, CSS, and JS file, so there's not a lot of secret sauce here. There's nothing you couldn't get by just inspecting the page. So, have fun with it, do what you want, but the next time you need to make a tier list, I hope you consider Quick Tier List.

Some themes below:

Cyberpunk theme

Pastel theme