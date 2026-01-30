Micro app 8: Capacities to Obsidian sorter

This will be a short one because this app exposed an issue for me more than solved a problem long-term. I take my meeting notes in Capacities, which I think is a really good app for that sort of thing. It makes it super simple to integrate with your calendar, kick off a new note for a meeting, tag it automatically with the topics discussed, and save it in a searchable format. That's all good.

However, I need my meeting notes to be more than just something I can search. I need to manipulate them with tools like Claude Code, and that's why I've moved all my work into a single folder on my computer, mostly text files, with Obsidian running as the UI. This setup lets me use all the niceties of Obsidian.

My workflow involves taking the notes in Capacities, and then once a week, I export my notes and import them into Obsidian. This little app makes that import process a bit easier. I drag in the ZIP file that Capacities exports, and the app unzips it, it finds the meeting notes folder and goes through all the notes, it sorts them into folders based on dates, and adjusts the properties on the meeting (such as tags and participants) implementing those as properties that Obsidian uses. This allows me to sort by different criteria in Obsidian nicely. Finally, it throws all of that into my meeting notes folder in my Obsidian vault.

It all sounds a bit complicated, and honestly, it is. What I'd really like to do is figure out how to do this all from Obsidian so I can cut out the Capacities middleman. The bad news is I don't think this little utility, which I haven't even taken the time to give an icon, is long for this world. The good news is that sounds like another project. 👀