Micro app 9: Railway Monitor

This micro app is a really simple one. Basically, I am working on my next app, which will be a web service first and foremost, and that comes with inherent cost. I'm hosting the project on Railway, and I wanted to have a way to monitor my usage on my Mac automatically.

Railway has an API for pulling this sort of information, so I read the documentation and created a very simple Mac app that runs in the menu bar and shows me in real time how much usage I've consumed so I can passively keep track of this through the day. As someone who has released mostly iOS apps so far, ongoing cost hasn't been a concern. I could have 1 million people download Quick Subtitles or ChapterPod tomorrow and my cost would stay exactly the same. If someone decides they want to use Quick Subtitles to generate 10,000 transcripts, that has literally no impact on me. None of that is true for a web service, so it's something I want to be able to keep track of.

Back to the app itself. After opening the app, all you have to do is add your Railway API key, and then there are settings to show the cost or not in the menu bar, how often you want it to auto refresh, and whether you want it to launch at login.

Railway Monitor is available on GitHub if you'd like to download the project, or you can download it from the releases page and just run it without needing to build anything.