Hello! I've been running More Birchtree for a year and a half now, it's been pretty successful, and it's gotten me to write more and hit publish on some pieces that I probably wouldn't have otherwise. I'm genuinely so thankful to everyone who has subscribed, and today I'm updating the pricing to better reflect what I want from this subscription.

As of today, the annual plan drops to $35/year (from $50). The monthly option is no longer available.

Basically, I really want to encourage longer term relationships with readers. I think the value of this blog is revealed over time, and I want to encourage people to give me a year to earn their subscription renewal. I'm also trying to meet people where they are on pricing. The economies around the world are more precarious than they were 2 years ago, more people are feeling subscription fatigue, and I want to let more people in the door when the previous pricing was a bit too much for them.

Also, the TestFlights effectively provide free access to my paid apps which you will keep even after your subscription lapses, so I'm not too keen to give away all of those for $5 and then have someone bounce.

If you are already on the monthly tier, you can keep it for as long as you want.

Why More Birchtree?

More Birchtree subscribers mainly get 3 things:

More posts Betas of all my apps The ability to leave comments on the site

I've written 96 member posts so far, or a little over one per week. A few recent posts I really like are:

In addition to these posts, you also get access to the TestFlights of the apps I'm working on, which currently includes Quick Reviews and my coming-with-OS-26 apps Quick Subtitles and Best-o-Masto. Links to all of these can be found here (as well as immediately after you subscribe).

"Hey, my annual sub just renewed!"

If your annual subscription renewed in the past 2 months, I've already issued you a $15 refund to effectively get you the new price, and that should appear in your account in the few business days (if it doesn't, reach out and we'll get it sorted).

Everyone else who has subscribed at the $50/year level will automatically get the new pricing when your next payment is due.

Sign up now

If you'd like to support the indie blogging space and get some more posts and iOS betas while you're at it, sign up now!

And a quick note on the RSS feed: Ghost does not support full-text RSS feeds for subscribers, so unfortunately you can not read entire posts in your newsreader. All member posts are emailed out, and read later apps like Readwise work great. 404 Media did something special to get theirs, but it's a bit duct-taped together and is cost prohibitive for someone of my scale. As soon as Ghost adds this 🤞🏻 I'll be sure to let you know.