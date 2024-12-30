More YouTube goodies? More YouTube goodies. Posted by Matt Birchler 30 Dec 2024 — 1 min read Here we go again!This is a fascinating look at trying to find the biggest tube TVOn the other end of things, here's a QVC presenter destroying a TV live on camera. Cybertruck reveal vibes here tooIf you've tried Balatro and haven't gotten to the point where you're building massive combos to get to the end game, this video has some good tipsColin and Michael write jokes for each other to read for the first time on air and they're always greatYou very likely heard about this, but it's definitely worth a watch to understand the Honey situation. Bad thumbnail that implies YouTubers are the bad guys, though…Arun is spending waaaay too much money on his new home, but his series showing what he's doing in each room has become appointment viewing for me and my wifeI adored Death Stranding in 2019, but it was definitely a controversial game at the time. It's been great seeing several big voices in gaming come back to this one over the years and go "ah, now this works for me"