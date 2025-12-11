My pet peeve with traditional publishing

Founded in 2011, The Verge is an exceptionally modern publisher in the grand scheme of things, but its writing style is pretty traditional. More specifically, its policy towards putting links in in articles is old school and irks me to no end.

Take this article from today about the release of GPT 5.2:

In the blog post, OpenAI also said GPT-5.2 is better for AI agents’ workflows — part of the ever-intensifying battle between AI companies to offer the most efficient and useful AI agents.

That particular quote isn't super relevant to my post, but it helps illustrate my point. I mentioned a Verge article, I clearly linked to it, and you can read it yourself if you'd like. The Verge's post gets this reporting from OpenAI's blog post, and they reference it a few times, but they never link to it. They do have 6 links in their post, but:

4 of them go to other The Verge articles

1 goes to The Information

1 goes to The Wall Street Journal

Nothing in what they wrote lets you get to the OpenAI blog post they're referencing (here it is, if you wanted to read it). Why? I appreciate that if they are a primary source on a story, as in they got a statement from OpenAI for them to report on, then that makes sense. But in this case they're reporting on someone else's post. It just seems like if you're reporting on something someone else posted online, you ought to link to it.

Posted as a happy, paid subscriber to The Verge, but this gets in my craw.