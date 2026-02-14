Nice things

I know it's not totally rational, but I sometimes like to get really nice random tools I use everyday. I've used shitty scissors my whole life, and I decided to get Craighill's Chroma Scissors, and my god, it's so nice. I use scissors a few times every day, and it’s lovely making those moments a little nicer.

You certainly shouldn’t do it with everything (unless you're wealthy, in which case, go off, king), but I fully endorse splurging here and there on little things you use all the time.