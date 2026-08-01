No more new apps (in August)

It turns out that I have a lot of software ideas in my head. Given my penchant over the years to have more side projects than most people can imagine keeping up with, I guess it shouldn't be a surprise.

I've got 8 apps on the App Store, several web apps, and over 20 micro-apps. It turns out that giving me the tools to create fast means I will create a lot. I'm really proud of what I've built this year, but I also want to take a moment to pause. I don't want to chase new ideas for a bit, I want to level up and sand off the rough edges of what I've already built. I've got a few major updates planned for Quick Reads, Quick Reviews, and Quick Subtitles that I want to get out the door, and there are some tweaks I think the other apps deserve.

Basically, I have more than enough on my plate, and I want to slow down, because left to its own devices, my brain will keep coming up with new things to build.

All that said, I will be making a new thing available to More Birchtree subscribers shortly, but that's truly it…until September, that is.