Nonogame has gotten a bunch of new things recently

Nonogame has become my obsession lately, and I'm happy to see hundreds of people coming back daily to play it. If you haven't checked it out yet, I hope you do. And even if you have and bounced off, I think there's a few things changed since the initial launch you might enjoy.

The iOS app is out of beta and widely available on the App Store. The TestFlight is still around if you want to get new features early.

The website behaves more like an app than it used to and does a better job of scaling to small and large displays.

The UI generally has been improved to be more satisfying when filling in puzzles.

There is a new "Lightbox" theme option (previewed above).

150 collections have been added, and the collections page lets you more easily filter for exactly the sort of puzzles you want to play right now.

Collections now also let you try to improve your time and will automatically suggest previously completed collections we think you can do better at. I'm actually really proud of this feature, as it takes into account average completion times across the whole user base, as well as how you tend to do on this sort of puzzle.

Brain teasers have gotten a much better landing page, showing you not just your result and ranking amongst your friends, but also how you compare to everyone else across the platform.

Endless mode is now more random. Previously, there was a consistent pattern of bouncing between small, medium, and large puzzles, which has since been improved.

116 achievements have been added.

As always, free users can play the 3 daily games as well as the 2 brain teasers per week, and paid users get access to 362 collections and literally endless puzzles with endless mode. I hope you try it out!