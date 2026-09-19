Nonogame will soar on the iPhone Duo

Nonogame for the iPhone and iPad is out now, and I'm really excited about it. However, if I'm being honest, I have mostly played on my Samsung Galaxy Fold8 for the past few weeks because the experience is simply better there. It's not because the web app is better (although I am extremely proud of it), it's because the screen just makes playing so much easier on a phone.

Apple released the Xcode 27.1 beta today, which gave us access to the iPhone Duo simulator, and with zero code changes, Nonogame works pretty well with no code changes, actually. Nonogame supports the iPad and scales based on device size, so this isn't a huge surprise, but it's great to see in action.

For sake of comparison, this is what the same game board looks like on the iPhone 18 Pro Max and the iPhone Duo when unfolded.

The phones have nearly identical heights in this configuration. However, the added width really benefits this game.

Again, I've been playing the hell out of this game on my Samsung folding phone, and I genuinely cannot wait to play it on the iPhone Duo.