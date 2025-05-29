NVIDIA officially brings GeForce Now to Steam Deck, and I'm so happy about it

NVIDIA just released an official version of their (only one good enough to be worth you money IMO) game streaming service to the Steam Deck, and it is positively fantastic. The Steam Deck works great for most games, but there are a few that just don't really work because they're too power-hungry. GeForce Now runs the games you already bought through storefronts like Steam, Epic, and more, and lets you play them on basically any device you want. I've used it on my Mac where it works amazing, my iPad where it works okay, and now on the Steam Deck where it also work amazing.

I think you've been able to get GeForce Now on the Steam Deck through slightly convoluted steps for a while, but this official solution is super easy to get going. Just toggle to desktop mode on your Steam Deck, go to gfn.link/download in a browser, download the installer, run it, and reboot into the normal "gaming" mode, and GeForce Now will appear in your games list just like anything else. It's very well done, and will help me get through Clair Obscure Expedition 33 even quicker.