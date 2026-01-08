NVIDIA's astounding rise sadly isn't powered by gaming

I took a look through NVIDIA's last 4 years of financial reports with a goal of understanding how much of their business was from gaming and how that's changed in recent years.

In short, gaming revenue has bounced back from the COVID bump and is on a constant rise. If this was any company's revenue over the last 4 years, they'd be pretty pleased.

But now let's look at NVIDIA's overall revenue over that same time period:

That's a heck of a line, huh? Finally, let's show what percentage of their revenue came from gaming over this time period:

It gets harder to do apples-to-apples comparisons to their financials before 2023, but in Q4 2021, gaming made up over 50% of their revenue, and they were best know for their graphics cards shipping to consumers. 5 years later and they're unquestionably an AI company who happens to make awesome GPUs for personal computers (gaming makes up less than 10% of their revenue today). Wild times.