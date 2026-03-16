Please review my apps

My apps very rarely prompt you to leave a review on the App Store. Truthfully, it's something that I completely forget to consider when I'm developing an app. I only remember to add it down the road, and as such, my apps don't have a lot of reviews compared to the number of people who use them.

So I come to you, dear readers, to make a plea: please use the links below (ideally for the ones you've enjoyed) and leave a five-star review. You don't even have to write anything, just leaving a star rating would be really helpful to document the impressions people have of the apps.

Oh, and if you have any serious issues with any of my apps that you'd like to get fixed, feel free to hit me up on social media.