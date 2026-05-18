Quick Reads is officially in the Obsidian marketplace

I'm happy to say that after a lengthy review process, the Quick Reads plugin is available on the official Obsidian marketplace. It may take a few days/hours for it to show up in the in-app marketplace.

The plugin is designed for people like me who want to create highlights in their read later app and have those highlights sync over to Obsidian. Here's what you can configure in the plugin settings.

Where do you want your highlights saved in your vault?

Wanna sync on startup?

Wanna sync every X minutes?

How should the synced notes be templated?

Wanna sync right now?

Wanna reset and start over?

Quick Reads Sync comes with one action, "sync now". With the way this is built into Obsidian, this means you will see this in the command bar and you can pin it or set a keyboard shortcut to run it on demand. It's your Obsidian vault, do whatever you want!

My use case

I have my highlights sync to a folder I call Quick Reads, and as you might expect, I use the default template. As someone who writes a lot of blog posts that link to and quote other articles on the web, this is a great start to my workflow for link posts. Maybe I'll get into it in another blog post here, but I have a custom Obsidian plugin that will take notes like this and automatically convert them into my blog's format for link posts with the title, author, and URL filled out exactly how I like it.