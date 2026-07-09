Quick Reads keeps getting updates!

First off, Quick Reads is finally available on the App Store! Despite being only in TestFlight until today, the iOS app was still the most common way people used the service. I'm glad there's less friction than there used to be. If you've been using the app and like it, now would be an amazing time to go leave it a 5-star review. Seriously, this stuff helps so much, so thank you.

Side note, I was a bit worried app review would reject me for not having Apple's in-app purchase, but nope, it was no issue at all.

The second update come from user Josh, who let me know that Feedbin has a feature that lets you add custom share destinations using a very simple URL format. He built a cool workaround to get this done (built on the industry-leading API 😉), but it was trivially easy for me to build this directly into the service itself. Now you can open this in your browser (title is optional):

https://quickreads.app/app/save?url=${url}&title=${title}

And boom, the url is saved! You know, as long as you're logged into the site in your browser.

This will work in most places that offer a sort of custom sharing feature. It can also work in Apple Shortcuts if you don't want to deal with setting up the full API integration. I even made a little bookmarklet you can save to your bookmarks bar like it's 2010! All of this is documented in a new page on the site.

Try out Quick Reads today!