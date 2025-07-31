Quick Reviews 2.0 is out now

I'm happy to announce Quick Reviews 2.0 is out now for the iPhone and iPad. Here's the highlights:

The UI for the review history, editing, and styling have all been rewritten from scratch You can now customize the alt text that copies to your clipboard to be whatever you want

And yeah, that's it…I feel like there should be more, but this was a lot of effort on its own, and it makes the app better to use day-to-day, so I'd rather get this out now than wait for some arbitrary day when I have more. That's what the subscription model is for, right?

But yeah, the app largely does the same things as before and the business model stays the same as well. In case you didn't know, the app is completely free, but you pay to get Letterboxd sync and Magic Mode. Letterboxd sync lets you enter your Letterboxd username and the app will pull in your reviews automatically. Magic Mode pulls in metadata and posters for movies, TV shows, and video games so you don't have to find them yourself.

Quality of life changes

The new design starts with the review history view, which looks nicer than before, and has a grid view that I think looks really nice, especially on the iPad.

I've also added the ability to copy a review's text to the clipboard from the list without having to go into the review itself.

I already mentioned it, but I also added a simple system for customizing the text that copies to your clipboard. I've found some people like just the review text, others want the score or media title in there. It was impossible to make a one-size-fits-all solution, so now there's a page in settings where you can set it to be whatever you want.

The review styling has remained mostly the same, but is a bit streamlined and (in my opinion) easier to use.

Finally, and I know this doesn't matter to anyone besides me, but I've gotten better at developing iOS apps since January, and the app is definitely in a better state than it was before. I've broken my code apart better and it's much easier to work with now, which should pay dividends as I try to improve the app further in the future.

Download Quick Reviews from the App Store and I hope you enjoy it!