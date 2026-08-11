Quick Reviews 3 is out now and is an update about giving the people what they've wanted.

iCloud sync

This was going to be in v2, but I never really got it working (hangover from my bad data model choices in the v1 app), so I'm really happy to have it here now. Using the magic of iCloud, your reviews will appear across all your devices, complete with all the color and styling choices you make along the way.

The new cinema layout

I've been sharing this one on my ongoing movie thread on Mastodon for almost a month, and I really like it myself. I've been using a variant of the original design for years now, and this is the first new idea I've had that actually gets me everything I want.

Refined review flow

The review flow is something I think will just keep evolving over time, but I think it's better than ever in v3. I've adopted a new write, style, share model where each section should be very easy to use.

Premium subs get better auto-complete than ever, with live results as you type (movies, shows, and games), and the rest of the flow is a bit easier to use. You can also get to any step in the flow from the review list with a new custom menu.

Review apps

People have been asking me for the ability to review apps for ages, and I'm happy to say that in v3, you finally can! They also get a nice, custom layout that lets app icons sit naturally in the frame.

Premium users also get auto-complete here as well.

Tons of little things

Unlimited history available for everyone (used to be paid)

Enhanced year in review screens

Faster loading with big libraries

UI flourishes here and there

More reliable Letterboxd syncing

Quick Reviews is out now and is a free update for existing users. If you'd like better search, Letterboxd sync, and the 2026 "wrapped" feature, consider the reasonably priced premium sub.