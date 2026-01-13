Quick Reviews, now with a 5-score system

Quick Reviews 2.4 is available now, and it includes what is probably the most requested feature I've ever had for the app: you can now enable a 5-score system if that's what you would prefer.

I actually teased this back in December when I was using it on an internal build. But I think people were too distracted by the fact that I was talking about the Star Wars sequel trilogy to notice that the review looked different than normal.

Enabling this is simple; just go to the settings and enable the 5-score review system. From then on, the UI will show five scores as an option, and it's fully integrated into things like the Letterboxd import feature, so your star ratings will map correctly to the app.

In addition, I took the opportunity to fix a couple of other things that needed some attention. First off, TestFlight users were reporting an issue enabling the in-app purchase, which had less impact on production users, but could make it so that you signed up and it wasn't clear that you could actually use the new features. That's been fixed and should improve both the production environment as well as TestFlight.

I've also improved the file-sharing option, so if you share to a third-party app or AirDrop a file after you create a review, the filename will not be gibberish anymore.

Finally, I squashed a bug where, if you set a custom format for your copied text in the settings, that was not being respected when you were in the edit view sharing the text; it only worked from the home page. That's been fixed as well.

So that's it, that's what's new in Quick Reviews 2.4, out today.