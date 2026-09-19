Quick Stuff gets more personal

Quick Stuff is my website with a bunch of little utilities to get things done. There are currently 13 tools, but most people use the same one or two things every time they come to the site. I've had a few UIs for pinning or prioritizing specific apps in the list, but it's all blurred together a little bit more than I'd like. It's one of those things I felt myself as well. I use a couple of these far more than the others, and I was finding I had to take a second to orient myself on page load and make sure I was clicking the right thing.

Today I pushed out an update that makes your favorited pages stand out much better from the rest. Just hit customize, drag the ones you use to the top, and everything else gets minimized in its own section.