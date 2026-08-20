Quick Subtitles 3 is out now for Mac, iPad, and iPhone. While this is not the biggest update ever, there's some really good stuff here. More than any of my other apps, this is an app for professionals who just want things to work reliably and quickly. This update aims to improve things on both fronts. It is a free update for all paid users.

AI features without a subscription

Since version two, Quick Subtitles has had a cleanup and analyze feature, both of which rely on GPT or Gemini models in the cloud. You are able to use these features by either bringing your own API key and paying for your own usage, or you could pay for a cheap in-app subscription.

Starting in version three, all paid users get to use the cleanup and analyze features at no additional cost. This is powered by GPT 5.6 Luna. There is a cap. You are only allowed to perform 20 AI actions per month, but for most YouTubers and podcasters, that should be sufficient. The limit is there mostly to avoid any sort of abuse situations.

If you'd prefer to use a different model or to have unlimited use, you can still bring your own API keys, and that all works just as well as it always has.

I'm not able to support this yet, but I think that once the OS 27 updates are released, I'll be able to adopt the Apple Foundation model in the cloud. That will allow me to provide unlimited usage as long as that model proves to be good enough.

iCloud sync

This is the summer of Matt adding iCloud Sync to all of his apps, apparently. Now, when you transcribe something on your Mac, your iPhone and iPad will immediately get that transcription. The AI features sync as well.

Another minor thing in this update is that you can drag to reorder the document list on the left, and of course those will sync over iCloud as well.

Mac-assed windows

Like all of my apps, Quick Subtitles is built on SwiftUI, and SwiftUI has interesting ideas on how setting screens should work. They're very clearly built for iPhones and iPads, and you need to go out of your way to make them work even remotely well on the Mac.

As of version three, the Mac app has a completely separate settings window that behaves exactly how you expect a Mac settings window to work. It will never be sized awkwardly or have weird inputs. Cards on the table. I don't think it's a great settings screen yet. I think it's totally cromulent, but hey, you gotta have something for the V4. 😉

The Whisper model starts up quick

Depending on how you use the app, you may have run into situations where you drag in a new file to transcribe with the Whisper model, and it would take a minute or two for the model to get ready to actually start the job. This was caused by a quirk of how macOS stores the model data, and I have since revamped this in a way that should make the Whisper model load in a second or two every time.

This is the low-key hero feature in this update.

A little bit of polish

Listen, I'm not going to do an update without tweaking the UI at least a bit. It's not the main point of this update, but you gotta have a little fun, right?

The drop zone and model picker in the sidebar are now made of a glass material, and your list will elegantly slide beneath it (without killing legibility). All of the empty states have been updated to be a little nicer. The AI features now have more animations that play while they're loading. I've toned down the yellow a bit. Yellow is still the accent color of the app, but it's much more of an accent now rather than dripping over everything.

Check it out

Quick Subtitles is a free update for all existing users. If you haven't purchased the app already, it is a one-time $24.99 purchase to get it for life. The price will be increasing on September 1st, 2026, so if you are looking to get this app, now's the cheapest time to do so.