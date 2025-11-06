Quick Subtitles is FINALLY on the Mac!

I could hardly believe my eyes when I saw this notification pop up on my phone this evening.

After nearly 2 months of fighting with App Review (in fairness, I haven’t done much the last month as I’d lost the will to fight for a bit), it’s finally available and I think it’s quite good.

I’ve been using it all summer to make subtitles for Comfort Zone and my YouTube videos, and it’s the tool I’d be using to do my work whether I made it or not.

You can read my original announcement to learn all about the app, and you can download it from the Mac App Store here.

And yes, your in-app purchase works across all platforms, so if you bought it already on the iPhone or iPad, you can use everything in the Mac version as well.