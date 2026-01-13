Quick Subtitles, now with live activities

Quick Subtitles 1.7 is out now, and it's an especially good update for iPhone and iPad users. On both the iPhone and iPad, the app now supports background processing, so you can swipe the app away, and you'll see a Live Activity appear showing you the transcription continuing in the background. You can get on with whatever else you are doing and know when the transcription is ready for you.

This was one of the features I really wanted to support soon after launch, and I'm really happy I was able to get it in, especially since I beat Final Cut Pro to the punch on this one. This update is exclusive to the iPhone and iPad because, of course, the Mac version has always been able to process wherever the window happens to be.

I've also made an update to how the SRT file is formatted. This is a part of the code that I think I got a little too clever with in the early days of this app's development, and it could sometimes lead to excessively short bits of text on screen at once. Now you'll get more complete sentences in your subtitles, which, in my experience, has been an improvement.

You can download Quick Subtitles from the App Store today!