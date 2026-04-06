Samsung is discontinuing it's messaging app…helping iPhone users get encrypted RCS
Last month, I wrote about how Apple is working on adding support for encrypted RCS messages between Apple Messages on iOS and Google Messages on Android. At the time, I said I hoped Apple would make this work with Samsung's messaging app as well so that basically all Americans could get the benefits here.
Well, today Samsung announced they are ending their custom messaging app and are directing users to switch to Google Messages instead.
Well, problem solved.