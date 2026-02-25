Seeing growth on YouTube

I love Rory Alexander's YouYube channel. He streams Gran Turismo for a living and posts a video or two per week that I always enjoy. On my YouTube home feed today I saw this video from 3 years ago:

What I find striking about it is how much different it is from his current videos. Hre's a random example of a recent video from the last couple weeks for comparison:

I think it's remarkable how much more engaging he is and how much more confident he is on camera. It's only been a couple years, but the transformation is really impressive and I think he still does it with a high amount of class. I highly recommend Rory's channel if you're into racing.