+ Tesla Cybertaxi first impressions

+ Do you want to cross the streams?
Obviously probably not, but also…maybe?
+ Gone too far
There's a chance, slim as it might be, that things won't go the way the've gone the last 30 years with digitization the moving to rental models for everyhing.
+ The unbelievable allure of indie software development
God, it's rewarding working on indie software.
+ Metal Gear Solid 4 is awful. Truly awful.
It turns out my memory was actually being far too kind to this game.
+ The iPhone Duo opportunity for developers
The iPhone Duo won't sell the most units this year, but I think winning apps should update for it ASAP anyway.
+ Doomscrolling is not an obligation
For the first time in my Mastodon era, I find it's time for me to take a social media break again.