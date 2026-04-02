That’s jus how media discussions go

jess77x in a Reddit post about Pluribus:

The discourse around this show is so weird. It's either a masterpiece or a total slog. And everyone is just talking past each other and calling people illiterate/TikTok brained for disliking it or pretentious shills for liking it. And it's a shame because engaging with this show, the ideas presented in it, and how the show goes about exploring those ideas (for better and for worse) could be so interesting, yet so much of this discussion is centered around this unproductive binary.

This is just how it goes with media discourse. It's good or it's bad, there is no in between. There is no space for "art is subjective, there will always be many opinions". Get in line or get wrecked in the comments.