+ That's what makes you interesting

+ I don't need a Workout Buddy, I need a Workout Trainer
My simple 3-step plan to make Workout Buddy more useful.
+ My 2025 video game tier list (25 games covered!) 🦃
A preview of the best games I played (and that came out) in 2025.
+ Eating my words
Listen, I don’t always get it right.
+ 5k on my birthday ✅
I committed to something at the start of the year, and I'm happy to say I was able to make it happen.
+ Text files are eternal
Some simple adoration for the greatest file format of all time.
+ 5 GTA games in 12 years, then 13 years to wait for the next one
The major game studios release one game every five to ten years at this point, when they used to release absolute classics every one or two years. I do not like this trend.