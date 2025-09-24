The A19 Pro is a transcription beast
I happen to have a new app on the App Store that is a pretty good benchmark for a certain type of processing across Apple's devices. Quick Subtitles is a pretty simple app that uses Apple's new speech frameworks to transcribe audio and video files on an Apple Silicon device running OS 26 or later (Mac version coming soon-ish). It works exactly the same on each platform, so it should be a pretty good test of the processor speed and neural engine performance.
I've run quite a few test across 4 devices:
- MacBook Pro (M4 Pro)
- iPhone 17 Pro (A19 Pro)
- iPhone 16 Pro Max (A18 Pro)
- iPhone 16e (A18)
The file being transcribed is a 92MB, 50 minute MP3 of the next Cozy Zone episode (it's a banger, get subscribed 😁). Here are the results again:
|Processor
|Time to transcribe 50 min MP3 (in seconds)
|M4 Pro
|30.2
|A19 Pro
|35.1
|A18 Pro
|56.4
|A18
|56.7
I ran the test several times on each device, and the above numbers are an average across all runs. The numbers were pretty consistent, never varying by more than a couple seconds.
- Generating a transcript in one minute on a phone has been blowing me away all summer.
- The new iPhone's A19 Pro demolishes the outgoing A18 lineup at this task, nearly matching my high-end Mac.
- The A19 Pro transcribes about 60% faster than the A18 Pro.