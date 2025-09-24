The A19 Pro is a transcription beast

I happen to have a new app on the App Store that is a pretty good benchmark for a certain type of processing across Apple's devices. Quick Subtitles is a pretty simple app that uses Apple's new speech frameworks to transcribe audio and video files on an Apple Silicon device running OS 26 or later (Mac version coming soon-ish). It works exactly the same on each platform, so it should be a pretty good test of the processor speed and neural engine performance.

I've run quite a few test across 4 devices:

MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) iPhone 17 Pro (A19 Pro) iPhone 16 Pro Max (A18 Pro) iPhone 16e (A18)

The file being transcribed is a 92MB, 50 minute MP3 of the next Cozy Zone episode (it's a banger, get subscribed 😁). Here are the results again:

Processor Time to transcribe 50 min MP3 (in seconds) M4 Pro 30.2 A19 Pro 35.1 A18 Pro 56.4 A18 56.7

I ran the test several times on each device, and the above numbers are an average across all runs. The numbers were pretty consistent, never varying by more than a couple seconds.