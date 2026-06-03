The best CleanShot keyboard shortcuts that will change your life or whatever

I wish there was a counter running that told me how many screenshots and screen recordings I've taken over the years, but I'm into the tens of thousands easily. As a passionate Mac screenshotter, here are my keyboard shortcuts for the Mac that I think you should copy to have a 10x better computing life (not guaranteed).

CMD + Shift + 3 Capture the whole screen

Capture the whole screen CMD + Shift + 4 Capture an area

Capture an area CMD + Shift + 1 Capture the last screenshot area again

Capture the last screenshot area again CMD + Shift + 2 OCR text

OCR text CMD + Shift + 6 Start a screen recording

Start a screen recording CMD + Shift + 5 Bring up CleanShot's all-in-one capture UI

And that's it, your life is now 40% better and you're 10x more productive. You're welcomeeeeee.

Seriously though, these are good shortcuts and I love them.