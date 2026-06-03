The best CleanShot keyboard shortcuts that will change your life or whatever
I wish there was a counter running that told me how many screenshots and screen recordings I've taken over the years, but I'm into the tens of thousands easily. As a passionate Mac screenshotter, here are my keyboard shortcuts for the Mac that I think you should copy to have a 10x better computing life (not guaranteed).
CMD + Shift + 3Capture the whole screen
CMD + Shift + 4Capture an area
CMD + Shift + 1Capture the last screenshot area again
CMD + Shift + 2OCR text
CMD + Shift + 6Start a screen recording
CMD + Shift + 5Bring up CleanShot's all-in-one capture UI
And that's it, your life is now 40% better and you're 10x more productive. You're welcomeeeeee.
Seriously though, these are good shortcuts and I love them.