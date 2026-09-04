The best iPhone lineup ever

Casey Liss on this week's ATP:

To my memory […], this is the best iPhone lineup I think they've ever had.

I completely agree with this. The Pro phones are positively outstanding, the 17 normal got some really good updates that were years in the making that elevated it quite a bit, and the Air served its purpose of being the novelty phone in a way we haven't really seen in the iPhone lineup before. I do think there is room for improvement as the 17e remains a little lacking compared to what it could be.