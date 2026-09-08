The Ocarina of Time remake looks astounding

I’m not really doing social media at the moment so I have no idea what the reaction online has been, but I watched The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time trailer today and I was blown away. The original game is an absolute formative video game in my life. I was nine years old when it came out and it positively floored me and expanded my concept of what video games could be. I’ve played the original game 5 to 10 times over the course of my life and every time I go back to it I’m reminded how brilliant it is.

With that in mind, I was simultaneously excited and anxious about the prospect of Nintendo remaking this game. That said, I think what they showed today is everything I dreamed a remake like this would be, and I can’t wait to play it in November.