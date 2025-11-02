+ The only thing of value I can provide

+ ChatGPT's Atlas, the pessimistic takes
There are some very negative takes out there about ChatGPT Atlas, and I think it's fair to say I agree with some of the critiques, but raise an eyebrow at a few others.
+ Why I don't think the iPhone Air is quite like the iPhone X
I'm just not so sure the iPhone Air to iPhone X comparison is all it's cracked up to be.
+ Another "Quick" app beta
Another small app is in the works, and as always, More Birchtree subscribers get TestFlight access.
+ Why I’m not an AI art doomer
Sora 2 has made creating realistic videos trivially easy. I don’t think this means art is dead.
+ Judging my iPhone and Apple Watch predictions for 2025
An early look at my predictions for 2025.
+ Oh no, I'm already tired of Liquid Glass
How am I already eagerly awaiting for the next redesign?