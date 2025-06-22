The reason I want a touch screen Mac, in short

There are Windows users out there who prefer or need Windows to do what they do with a computer, but they really like the look of Mac hardware. They like the speed, the reliability, the design, the battery life…they just can't get what they need software-wise, so they find a Windows device that suits their needs best.

Similarly, I love the look of iPad hardware and the convertible laptop form factor that iPad users get to enjoy. My RSI issues also enjoy being able to use my computer with touch rather than mice, trackpads, and keyboards, all of which cause pain with too much use. Sadly, iPadOS still doesn't do dozens of things I need my computer to do, so it's not a good fit for me. The new updates coming this fall look great, but they don't move the needle for me personally.

Since there's only one company who makes computers that run macOS, I'm stuck asking that one company to make the combination of hardware and software I want. It may not be what you want, but I'm here to advocate for myself and what I want from the computers in my life.

It doesn't even need to be a Mac, they could add enough features to iPadOS that I would be happy using that instead, they've just got a lot longer way to go to get all that into iPadOS than to go the other way around.