+ The sequel trilogy…

+ What is easy is boring
Once something becomes easy for anyone to do, it stops being interesting.
+ I don't need a Workout Buddy, I need a Workout Trainer
My simple 3-step plan to make Workout Buddy more useful.
+ My 2025 video game tier list (25 games covered!) 🦃
A preview of the best games I played (and that came out) in 2025.
+ Eating my words
Listen, I don’t always get it right.
+ 5k on my birthday ✅
I committed to something at the start of the year, and I'm happy to say I was able to make it happen.