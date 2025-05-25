The summer movie challenge

Here's a little challenge I'd like to pose: this summer, watch 2 movies you skipped previously.

Pretty simple, right? Yes, but here's the tricky part.

The first movie should be one you skipped, but that was well-received by critics and/or audiences. You didn't resonate with it for whatever reason, so the good hype wasn't enough to get you to watch.

The second movie should be one you probably would have watched, but it was not well received, so you skipped it.

I don't want to define things more than that, so let's go with that: a movie people liked and you didn't bother with and a movie that you would have probably seen if the popular response was better. I'll let you define those terms however you want, but the goal of this is to watch some stuff that you likely wouldn't have otherwise. Maybe you'll find a new personal favorite. Maybe you'll find your new "this movie was unfairly slandered!" film. Maybe you'll discover that there's actually a whole genre out there that you didn't think you liked but is actually pretty cool. And yes, maybe you'll be like "I knew I wouldn't like those and I was right," which would be sad, but hey, it's worth a shot!

Ands that's it! I'll be doing this of course, and if you do as well, I'd love to hear what you watched and what you thought. Have fun!