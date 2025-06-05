The Talk Show vs Formula 1

Last week I wrote about how for the first time in a decade, Apple would not be sending any executives to be interviewed at John Gruber’s The Talk Show Live. Well, it turns out that Apple will be holding an early screening of F1 at the same time as The Talk Show, and it’s probably a safe bet that Apple is prioritizing that event. Sure, Craig and Rockwell didn’t produce the movie or anything, but if my company produced a movie and was holding an early screening at an event I was already at, I’d want to go too.

Re-reading my post, I think it gets super close to holding up, but I missed the landing with this one line:

Maybe it's all a complete coincidence, but that doesn't seem like the smart money given everything else going on.

I still think it’s a bummer that Apple never publicly demos their products anymore, and I think going on The Talk Show has really humanized Apple’s higher ups in a way you just don’t get from pre-recorded video, but I really think it’s just a matter of Hollywood taking priority over the nerds.

That is…

Unless this is some vindictive shit where Tim Cook went, “what time is Gruber doing his show? Okay, let’s schedule our thing at the same time and get everyone to come to our party. Now what’s rotten in Cupertino, punk?”