The wild year of code
I was just on GitHub and saw the famous contribution visualization, and this really put into perspective how much more of a developer I was this year. Here's the last 4 years of contributions:
33 contributions in 2022, a bit more in 2023 and 2024, but y'all, 2025 was wild. Just a reminder, the output has been:
- Quick Subtitles: Transcribe audio and video locally on your Mac, iPhone, and iPad
- Best-o-Masto: See the best posts in your Mastodon feed in seconds
- Quick Reviews: Review what you love in MacStories' new app of the year 😉
- Quick Notes: Dictate into your phone. Better than iOS's keyboard
- Quick Stuff: A bunch of small web tools
- Upcoming Obsidian plugin that posts to Ghost, which I've been using most of the year
- Upcoming Raycast extension that gives you quick access to your recent Ghost posts
- Upcoming app for adding chapters to podcasts (like Forecast, but with some quality of life improvements)