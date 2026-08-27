This phone folds. It folds!

If you haven't listened to the A Better Computer podcast, today would be a great day to give it a shot. Today I'm giving some extended impressions of using Samsung's latest folding phone and what I think it means for the iPhone we expect to see in two weeks. Then I go into a mini rant about DHH's (🤮) Omarchy Linux distro and why I think the discourse around it is insane.

New episodes usually release on Mondays, and I am off my summer hours for A Better Computer, so expect it to be every week for a while now.

You can subscribe from your favorite podcast app by searching for A Better Computer, or you can just paste in the feed.