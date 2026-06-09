Touch Macs are already here

Apple's WWDC kicked off yesterday, and there is one update in particular that struck me, the Sidecar feature now lets you directly manipulate macOS with your finger. As you can see from the video, it's literally macOS's standard UI that's completely usable with a finger. Scroll views that are complete with physics like you'd expect, menus are usable, and yes, you can move and close windows. You can even pull to refresh views!

No "touch mode".

No toggle to iPadOS.

No Apple Pencil-only restriction.

No massively blown up UI.

It just works, if you will.

I feel like I've been writing variations on this for years at this point, but I genuinely think people have been overthinking how touch will work on Macs. I've been using macOS Golden Gate for a few hours, and if you didn't know it could be used with touch, you would never know that suddenly this UI supported touch.